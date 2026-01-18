Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Three scores in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Walker rushed the ball 19 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win over the 49ers. He added three receptions on three targets for 29 yards.
Walker split work out of the backfield to begin the game, but he ultimately saw an expanded role after Zach Charbonnet (knee) left the contest late in the second quarter. Walker played a key role in icing away the game, ripping off three runs of more than 10 yards while also finding the endzone from seven,15 and six yards away. This marked Walker's highest rushing total of the 2025 season, and his 19 carries matched his season high. He could be in for another significant workload in the NFC Championship game, should Charbonnet remain sidelined.
More News
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Impressive showing in Week 18•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Takes back seat to Charbonnet•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Long TD run in OT win•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Stymied again in Week 15•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Held in check Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Good to go•