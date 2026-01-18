Walker rushed the ball 19 times for 116 yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win over the 49ers. He added three receptions on three targets for 29 yards.

Walker split work out of the backfield to begin the game, but he ultimately saw an expanded role after Zach Charbonnet (knee) left the contest late in the second quarter. Walker played a key role in icing away the game, ripping off three runs of more than 10 yards while also finding the endzone from seven,15 and six yards away. This marked Walker's highest rushing total of the 2025 season, and his 19 carries matched his season high. He could be in for another significant workload in the NFC Championship game, should Charbonnet remain sidelined.