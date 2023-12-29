Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Walker (shoulder/illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, will be a game-time call this weekend, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the the first two sessions of Week 17 prep due to an existing shoulder injury and a listed illness, Walker got back on the practice field Friday as a limited participant, per John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site. Walker followed the exact same regimen last week before being deemed questionable, but Carroll relayed an expectation at the time that Walker would suit up this past Sunday at Tennessee, which came to pass. Considering Carroll was more tepid regarding Walker this time around, the running back's status bears watching in advance of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.