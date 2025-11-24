Walker rushed the ball 11 times for 71 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans. He added three receptions on four targets for 30 yards.

Walker suffered a glute injury late in the week and entered Sunday with a questionable tag, though he still comfortably led Seattle's backfield with 14 touches as compared to six for Zach Charbonnet. As has been the case, Walker was the more efficient back, with four of his 11 carries going for more than 10 yards. He also remained more involved as a pass catcher, logging three catches for the second consecutive game and for the third time this season. The only downside to Walker's performance came around the goal line, as he was stuffed from the two-yard line and then ceded an opportunity from the five to Chabronnet later in the game. Overall, it was still a positive performance for Walker as he topped 100 yards from scrimmage for the second consecutive contest.