Walker rushed eight times for 29 yards and caught his lone target for a five-yard loss in Sunday's 48-45 win over the Lions.

Walker was on the field for 25 offensive snaps (36 percent), but he wasn't effective on the ground or in the passing game. Meanwhile, veteran running back Rashaad Penny stole the show, as he rushed 17 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns. Penny looks like he did toward the end of last season, so Walker likely won't have a consistent offensive for the time being.