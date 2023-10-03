Walker had 17 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

Walker's short touchdown run in the second quarter extended his scoring streak to three weeks, providing fantasy managers with 289 combined yards and a whopping five touchdowns over that period. The 22-year-old was not targeted as a receiver against the Giants, but he commanded 17 of the Seahawk's 22 running back carries in the primetime win. Walker will get an opportunity to rest from his scoring frenzy on Seattle's upcoming bye week, resuming play in Week 6 against Cincinnati on Oct. 15