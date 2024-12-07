Walker (ankle/calf) has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Cardinals.

In what could be a critical game for the NFC West title, the Seahawks will be without their best running back. Head coach Mike Macdonald didn't seem all that optimistic Walker would play when asked about his status earlier this week, but with the 1,000-yard rusher now out, Zach Charbonnet will need to absorb a major bump in work in his stead. Charbonnet recorded 32 carries for 129 yards and three touchdowns to go along with eight receptions for 46 yards in his previous two games as a starter back in Weeks 2 and 3, so fantasy managers can assume the second-year back will see close to a similar workload come Sunday.