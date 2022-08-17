Coach Pete Carroll relayed Wednesday that Walker is having "a procedure" that is not related to a sports hernia, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll previously suggested that Walker was a dealing with a minor hernia issue, but evidently there's another issue in play. Per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, Carroll did note that the 2022 second-rounder doesn't have a core muscle injury but didn't specify what Walker is dealing with. In any case, the running back is slated to miss some time, but the hope is that Walker will be back in action by Week 1.