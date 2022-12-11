Walker (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday against the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Walker and DeeJay Dallas are the question marks in the Seahawks backfield for Week 14 action due to their respective ankle injuries, and both are trending toward DNPs on Sunday, per Fowler. Walker himself is dealing with a strain that stems from getting his right ankle jammed last Sunday at the Rams, which didn't allow him to practice Wednesday through Friday. Despite the likely upcoming inactive status, Seattle is hopeful that the rookie second-round pick will be available for Week 15 against the 49ers on Thursday. The team's running backs that are slated to be active Sunday are Travis Homer, Tony Jones and practice-squad call-up Godwin Igwebuike.
