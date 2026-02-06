Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that Walker is "of course" a player that the team wants back in 2026, Jayna Bardahl of The Athletic reports.

Walker reciprocated Macdonald's sentiment Friday, saying he'd "definitely stay" in Seattle if a new deal can be worked out, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. The impending free agent played in all 17 regular-season games in 2025, rushing 221 times for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns. He also secured 31 of 36 targets for 282 yards and has been a focal point of the Seahawks' offense throughout the postseason, especially with Zach Charbonnet (knee) having suffered an ACL tear in the divisional round. Walker will have another chance to impress with a workhorse opportunity in Sunday's matchup against the Patriots in Super Bowl LX.