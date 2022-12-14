Walker (ankle) will be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against San Francisco, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Walker's return to full practice participation Tuesday seemingly puts him on track to play, with Bob noting that he thinks Walker will play. Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the rookie running back looked good in practice, but the team's decision to list him as questionable means fantasy managers should make sure Walker isn't listed among Seattle's inactives before the 8:20 ET kickoff Thursday night. Travis Homer played 91 percent of the offensive snaps in Sunday's 30-24 loss to Carolina, but he carried only nine times for 26 yards and caught two passes for eight yards.