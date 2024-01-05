Walker (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Walker missed two games with an oblique injury in November and early December and now has been playing through a shoulder injury the past few weeks. He'll suit up again as the Seahawks battle for a playoff spot, likely leading the team in carries while Zach Charbonnet handles more of the pass snaps.
