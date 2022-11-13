Walker rushed the ball 10 times for 17 yards in Sunday's 21-16 loss to the Buccaneers. He added six receptions on eight targets for 55 yards.

Walker was bottled up as a rusher and the Seahawks were forced to abandon the run due to game script, which resulted in his lowest rushing yardage total since taking over as the starter. However, he became a significant part of Seattle's passing attack in the second half -- both on designed plays and as a check-down option -- to turn in his most prolific day as a receiver. It's also notable that no other running back on the roster recorded either a rushing attempt or a target, so Walker has a clear path to plenty of volume moving forward.