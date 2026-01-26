Walker rushed 19 times for 62 yards and a touchdown while bringing in all four of his targets for 49 yards in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Walker took over as the Seahawks' clear No. 1 option out of the backfield after teammate Zach Charbonnet suffered a serious knee injury in last week's playoff win over San Francisco. The 24-year-old Walker failed to reproduce his three-score outing from the wild-card round, but he still cracked the century mark in total yards while scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the postseason. With no major risk to cut into his touch share, Walker is primed to handle another heavy workload when the Seahawks face the Patriots on Feb. 8 for Super Bowl LX.