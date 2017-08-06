Lawler sat out Sunday's practice with an ankle injury, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

The extent of Lawler's injury isn't clear. He'll need to return to full health prior to next Sunday in order to play in the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Chargers.

