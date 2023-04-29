The Seahawks selected McIntosh in the seventh round of the NFL Draft, 237th overall.

Buried behind Zamir White and James Cook on the Georgia depth chart, McIntosh finally emerged as the team's top back last season leading the team in rushing (829 yards) and receptions (43) out of the backfield. The 23-year-old is slated to work behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet as a rookie, but following the offseason loss of Travis Homer, McIntosh could potentially carve out a third-down role in a Seattle backfield that also includes DeeJay Dallas.