McIntosh (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

McIntosh has yet to make his NFL debut, as he suffered a knee injury in August and has spent the majority of the year on injured reserve. Head coach Pete Carroll told reporters Friday that the rookie running back is physically ready to play, but he's not sure if he wants to make the move to activate him to the team's active roster just yet, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com.