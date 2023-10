The Seahawks designated McIntosh (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

McIntosh was a limited participant in the team's practice Wednesday and has a chance to play Sunday against the Browns. The rookie seventh-round pick could be involved in Seattle's offense from the get-go as both Kenneth Walker (calf) and Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) are dealing with injuries.