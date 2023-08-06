Coach Pete Carroll said Sunday that McIntosh is dealing with a left knee sprain that could keep him out a couple of weeks, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Although McIntosh is dealing with an injury, Carroll said the team got "very good news" regarding his diagnosis. McIntosh was selected by the Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but his knee issue could limit his opportunities to compete for a role in the offense, especially now that Kenneth Walker (groin) and Zach Charbonnet (shoulder) have returned to practice.