McIntosh rushed three times for 14 yards and caught his lone target for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Vikings.

McIntosh played just 12 of the Seahawks 64 offensive snaps Sunday while operating as Seattle's No. 3 running back. The 24-year-old could see an uptick in opportunities in Week 17, however, with teammate Kenneth Walker (ankle) in danger of missing more time due to an injury suffered against the Vikings. It would likely be Zach Charbonnet (elbow) handling the majority of work out of the backfield if Walker misses, but while he deals with his own injury, the door could be opened for McIntosh to see more touches. The Seahawks visit the Bears in Week 17.