McIntosh (knee) was a full participant at Seattle's practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McIntosh remains on injured reserve, but his ability to log a full practice bodes well for his chances to return soon. Kenneth Walker (calf) was a non-participant while Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) was a full-go Thursday, so it's possible that McIntosh, if healthy, could serve as a backup option Sunday versus Cleveland.