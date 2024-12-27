McIntosh rushed seven times for 46 yards in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.
With Kenneth Walker (ankle) on injured reserve, McIntosh handled three carries on the opening drive, including a 25-yard run. However, the split backfield was quickly abandoned, as McIntosh finished with just 12 snaps while Zach Charbonnet received 18 touches on 39 snaps. Charbonnet should lead the backfield again in Week 18 versus the Rams while McIntosh mixes in for a modest workload.
