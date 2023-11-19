McIntosh (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest versus the Rams.
McIntosh was moved off IR last weekend following a knee injury, though he didn't play Week 10 against Washington. The rookie appears to be past the knee issue since he came into this weekend without an injury designation, but he still won't make his NFL debut versus Los Angeles. McIntosh's next opportunity to play will come Thanksgiving Day against San Francisco.
