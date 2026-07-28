Seahawks' Kenny McIntosh: Likely to be cut

The Seahawks are expected to waive McIntosh, who is continuing to recover from a torn ACL, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McIntosh saw action in all 17 of Seattle's regular-season games in 2024 but tore his ACL during training camp last July and spent the entire campaign on IR. He was placed on the active/PUP list last Wednesday and hasn't yet been able to practice during training camp. It appears Seattle will ultimately elect to part ways with McIntosh, who had been expected to compete for depth reps in the team's backfield in 2026.