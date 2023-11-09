McIntosh (knee) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McIntosh is still on IR after being designated to return Oct. 25. He logged three full practices last week but wasn't activated ahead of Sunday's loss to Baltimore, though head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the rookie running back "possibly could" make his NFL debut this coming Sunday against Washington, per Boyle. McIntosh's chances of playing Week 10 would increase if DeeJay Dallas, who sat out practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, isn't able to suit up.