McIntosh (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Per Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, head coach Pete Carroll noted Wednesday that McIntosh is practicing at full speed and "could" play Week 9 against the Ravens. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 9 after sustaining a left knee sprain early in the preseason. The rookie seventh-round pick out of Georgia could be well on his way to making his NFL debut as soon as Sunday in Baltimore.