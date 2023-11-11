The Seahawks activated McIntosh (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

McIntosh was placed on the Seahawk's IR on Sept. 9 after sustaining a left knee sprain at the beginning of training camp. He's still questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, but if he does play, the rookie would provide running back depth behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.