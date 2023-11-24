McIntosh didn't record an offensive snap in Thursday 31-13 loss to the 49ers.

McIntosh suited up for his first NFL game on Thanksgiving because Kenneth Walker (oblique) was inactive. There was some hope that McIntosh could get some work on offense, especially as a pass-catcher if the Seahawks fell behind early, but Zach Charbonnet handled 87 percent of the offensive snaps while DeeJay Dallas picked up the rest. McIntosh could end up being a healthy scratch again in Week 13 against the Cowboys if Walker returns.