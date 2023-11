McIntosh (knee) is no longer listed on Seattle's injury report ahead of Sunday's Week 11 game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The seventh-round rookie has yet to play this season. He's buried on the depth chart behind Kenneth Walker, fellow rookie Zach Charbonnet and veteran special teamer DeeJay Dallas. McIntosh does appear to be over his injury, however.