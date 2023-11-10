McIntosh (knee) was not listed on the injury report Thursday after practicing in full Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
McIntosh remains on injured reserve even after being designated to return Oct. 25 and practicing last week. The 2023 seventh-round pick is fourth on Seattle's running back depth chart behind DeeJay Dallas, who returned to practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session.
