McIntosh (knee) was not activated off injured reserve Saturday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
The Seahawks still have two weeks to activate McIntosh off IR after the rookie was designated to return to practice earlier this week, so there doesn't seem to be much of a rush. Expect Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Deejay Dallas to once again all factor in the backfield.
