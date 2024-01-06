McIntosh (thumb) is out for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Coach Pete Carroll said McIntosh injured his thumb in practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. The rookie running back will end his first regular season having played zero offensive snaps as the Seahawks' fourth running back much of the season. Even when Kenneth Walker missed time, McIntosh couldn't see the field behind Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas.