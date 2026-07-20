Seahawks' Kenny McIntosh: Placed on PUP list

The Seahawks placed McIntosh (ACL) on the active/PUP list Monday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

McIntosh is continuing to recover from a left ACL tear suffered last July, and it appears the issue will cause him to miss at least the early portion of training camp. Once healthy enough to practice, though, McIntosh will be eligible to come off the PUP list at any point during camp. If he were to still be on the PUP list in late August when rosters are reduced to 53 players, though, McIntosh would have to miss at least four regular-season games.