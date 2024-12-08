McIntosh could handle additional reps in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals because Kenneth Walker (ankle/calf) has been ruled out.

Zach Charbonnet is expected to be the primary back, much like he was in Weeks 2 and 3 when Walker was inactive. During those games, McIntosh played 11 offensive snaps and carried the ball three times for 11 yards. Thus, McIntosh still shouldn't be started in most formats, but he's worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues in case Walker's injury lingers.