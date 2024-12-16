McIntosh rushed three times for nine yards in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Seahawks.
With Kenneth Walker (calf/ankle) out of the lineup, McIntosh served as Zach Chabonnet's primary backup while George Holani generated 10 yards on three carries as the No. 3 back. It's unclear if Walker will play in Week 16 versus the Vikings, but McIntosh's fantasy value is negligible regardless.
