McIntosh (knee) was listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

McIntosh was designated to return to practice Wednesday after spending the first eight weeks of the season on IR with a knee injury. While the 23-year-old was a full participant in each practice Week 9, it appears he may not be fully ready to suit up for Sunday's game against Baltimore. McIntosh will also need to be activated to the 53-man roster in order to suit up against the Ravens, though he'd likely see little offensive playing time with fellow running backs Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and DeeJay Dallas all healthy.