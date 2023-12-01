McIntosh didn't play an offensive snap in Thursday's 41-35 loss to the Cowboys.

Head coach Pete Carroll hinted towards some offensive work for the seventh-round rookie this week with Kenneth Walker (oblique) still out, but Zach Charbonnet (knee) operated as the workhorse while DeeJay Dallas picked up the rest of the reps. Charbonnet's injury doesn't sound too serious, and if he's back for Week 14 versus the 49ers, we should expect McIntosh to remain on the bench once again.