Seahawks' Kenny McIntosh: Suffers leg injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McIntosh suffered a leg injury during Seattle's practice Saturday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
McIntosh had to be helped off the field after suffering a leg injury during a special-teams drill Saturday. The 25-year-old was unable to put any weight on his left leg following the injury and should he be forced to miss extended time, Steven Sims could takeover his role as the team's primary kick returner.
