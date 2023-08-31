McIntosh's (knee) spot on the 53-man roster is uncertain for Week 1, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

The Seahawks selected McIntosh with the 237th overall pick in the seventh round of the offseason's draft. Although has been nursing a sprained left knee since early in camp, there was never much doubt about him earning a spot on the 53-man roster. More clarity on his status for Week 1 will be gained when Seattle releases their initial injury report next week. The rookie is expected to back up Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet and Deejay Dallas to start the year.