McIntosh (knee) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's game versus the Commanders.

McIntosh was activated off injured reserve Saturday after sitting out the first nine weeks of the season with a knee sprain. However, he'll ultimately have to wait to make his NFL debut, as the team will wait before sending him into game action. The rookie running back's next opportunity to play will come Sunday, Nov. 19 against the Rams. In the meantime, DeeJay Dallas should continue to add depth behind top running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.