Seattle signed Lewis on Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Lewis played four collegiate seasons with Central Michigan and had his best performance as a sophomore in 2019 when he rushed 182 times for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 164 receiving yards on 23 receptions. The tailback transferred to Purdue in 2022 and then to Florida Atlantic in 2023, compiling 412 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 85 attempts along with 100 receiving yards on 18 catches during his lone campaign with the Owls. Lewis will look to impress during the Seahawks' upcoming rookie camp with the hope of competing for a roster spot this summer. The team signed a pair of additional UDFA running backs, George Holani out of Boise State and TaMerik Williams out of North Dakota State, on Friday.