Wallace (ankle) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wallace suffered an ankle injury versus Los Angeles, bringing his night to a premature end in Week 9. The safety will now shift his focus to being ready to go for Week 11 versus the 49ers on Nov. 17.
