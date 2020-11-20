site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Kyle Fuller: Active as expected
RotoWire Staff
Nov 19, 2020
1 min read
Fuller (ankle) will suit up in Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Fuller suffered a high-ankle sprain in last week's loss to the Rams, but he's expected to play through the injury. Now that he's active, expect Fuller to assume his usual starting role as the team's center.
