site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: seahawks-kyle-fuller-available-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Seahawks' Kyle Fuller: Available Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fuller (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
The 26-year-old was once again questionable due to the ankle issue, but he'll continue to play through the injury. Fuller should continue to serve as the backup center to Ethan Pocic.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read