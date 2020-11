Fuller (ankle) is listed as questionable to is expected to play Thursday against the Cardinals, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Fuller suffered a high-ankle sprain during this past Sunday's loss to the Rams, but coach Pete Carroll believes he'll be able to play through it. If that's the case, he'll start at center with Ethan Pocic (concussion) ruled out. If Fuller backslides and is inactive, Jamarco Jones is expected to start at center.