Fuller was promoted to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks placed Ethan Pocic (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, so Fuller is being brought up to serve as a reserve interior lineman. Fuller has played in 11 games -- starting two -- for the Texans and Redskins between 2017 and 2018.

