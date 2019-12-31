Seahawks' Kyle Fuller: Rises from practice squad
Fuller was promoted to the 53-man roster Tuesday, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Seahawks placed Ethan Pocic (groin) on injured reserve Tuesday, so Fuller is being brought up to serve as a reserve interior lineman. Fuller has played in 11 games -- starting two -- for the Texans and Redskins between 2017 and 2018.
