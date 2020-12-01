site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Kyle Fuller: Suiting up Monday
Fuller (ankle) is active for Monday's game versus the Eagles.
Fuller geared up last week despite working through a high-ankle sprain. He'll back up starting center Ethan Pocic in Monday night's game.
