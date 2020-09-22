site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Kyle Fuller: Suspension lifted
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Fuller's suspension was lifted but he remains on the Commissioner Exempt list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Fuller was suspended two games for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. He will need a spot cleared for him on the active roster before he can suit up for a game.
