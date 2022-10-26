Seattle activated Collier from injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Collier began the season on injured reserve due to an elbow injury and was designated to return Oct. 5, making Wednesday (Oct. 26) the final day before the defensive end reverted to injured reserve for the remainder of the campaign. His return to the active roster was slowed after injuring his thumb during a practice, per Boyle, but he appears to be fully healthy heading into Week 8. It's unclear what his role will be if available, but the 2019 first-round pick has operated as a rotational piece over his first three seasons in Seattle.