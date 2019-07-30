Collier sustained an apparent high ankle sprain during Tuesday's practice and is likely out for the preseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seattle used a first-round pick on Collier in this year's draft. When healthy, the TCU product is expected to play a big role in the Seahawks' pass rush, considering Frank Clark -- their 2018 sack leader -- signed a five-year deal with Kansas City.

More News
Our Latest Stories