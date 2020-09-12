Head coach Pete Carroll said Collier will start at defensive end Sunday versus the Falcons, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Collier beat out Rasheem Green for the starting gig opposite Benson Mayowa, although Carroll said both defensive ends should get plenty of tread. After being selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Collier played just 155 defensive snaps over 11 games (five healthy scratches) and recorded three tackles. Carroll believes he's in better shape this year and should have an impact immediately, but the 25-year-old has minimal IDP value at this time.